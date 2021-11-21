Avadel Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:AVDL) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.42 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect Avadel Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:AVDL) to announce earnings per share of ($0.42) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have made estimates for Avadel Pharmaceuticals’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.26) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.49). Avadel Pharmaceuticals reported earnings per share of ($0.24) in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 75%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings results on Tuesday, March 8th.

On average, analysts expect that Avadel Pharmaceuticals will report full year earnings of ($1.37) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.48) to ($1.21). For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of ($1.18) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.84) to ($0.51). Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Avadel Pharmaceuticals.

Avadel Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AVDL) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.38) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.38). During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.20) earnings per share.

Several research firms recently weighed in on AVDL. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Avadel Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $17.00 price target on shares of Avadel Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 target price on shares of Avadel Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, October 18th.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Woodline Partners LP bought a new stake in shares of Avadel Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter worth about $1,565,000. SG3 Management LLC bought a new stake in Avadel Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter valued at approximately $236,000. Atom Investors LP boosted its holdings in Avadel Pharmaceuticals by 161.6% in the second quarter. Atom Investors LP now owns 98,288 shares of the company’s stock valued at $661,000 after acquiring an additional 60,719 shares during the last quarter. Knott David M boosted its holdings in Avadel Pharmaceuticals by 11.8% in the second quarter. Knott David M now owns 304,922 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,052,000 after acquiring an additional 32,077 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brandes Investment Partners LP boosted its holdings in Avadel Pharmaceuticals by 10.4% in the second quarter. Brandes Investment Partners LP now owns 3,240,011 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,806,000 after acquiring an additional 305,770 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 55.63% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ AVDL traded up $0.08 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $9.78. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 444,531 shares, compared to its average volume of 464,714. The company has a current ratio of 11.70, a quick ratio of 11.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44. Avadel Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $6.03 and a fifty-two week high of $11.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $573.07 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.65 and a beta of 1.09. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.48 and a 200-day simple moving average of $8.30.

Avadel Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Avadel Pharmaceuticals Plc engages in the development and commercialization of pharmaceutical products. Its products include Bloxiverz, Vazculep, Nouress, and Akovaz. It focuses on approval of FT218, a formulation of sodium oxybate designed to treat excessive daytime sleepiness and cataplexy in adults with narcolepsy.

