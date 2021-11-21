Brokerages Expect FuelCell Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCEL) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $20.34 Million

Wall Street analysts expect that FuelCell Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCEL) will announce $20.34 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have made estimates for FuelCell Energy’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $23.32 million and the lowest is $16.10 million. FuelCell Energy reported sales of $17.00 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 19.6%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, January 20th.

On average, analysts expect that FuelCell Energy will report full-year sales of $76.01 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $71.80 million to $78.97 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $110.12 million, with estimates ranging from $89.20 million to $124.70 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow FuelCell Energy.

FuelCell Energy (NASDAQ:FCEL) last announced its earnings results on Monday, September 13th. The energy company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.01. FuelCell Energy had a negative return on equity of 18.08% and a negative net margin of 131.77%. The firm had revenue of $26.82 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.63 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.07) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 43.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of analysts have commented on FCEL shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of FuelCell Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. B. Riley lowered their price target on FuelCell Energy from $10.00 to $8.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, FuelCell Energy has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $8.40.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of FuelCell Energy by 21.3% during the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 8,131 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 1,428 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc raised its holdings in shares of FuelCell Energy by 12.4% in the third quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 13,051 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $87,000 after buying an additional 1,442 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of FuelCell Energy by 2.2% in the second quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 87,645 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $780,000 after buying an additional 1,858 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its holdings in shares of FuelCell Energy by 0.8% in the second quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 271,742 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $2,419,000 after buying an additional 2,142 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sigma Planning Corp raised its holdings in shares of FuelCell Energy by 7.6% in the third quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 34,909 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $234,000 after buying an additional 2,480 shares during the last quarter. 35.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ FCEL traded up $0.35 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $9.81. 24,685,050 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 31,154,205. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $7.83 and a two-hundred day moving average of $7.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.60 billion, a P/E ratio of -29.73 and a beta of 4.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 11.95 and a current ratio of 13.36. FuelCell Energy has a one year low of $5.05 and a one year high of $29.44.

About FuelCell Energy

FuelCell Energy, Inc develops environmentally responsible distributed baseload power solutions through proprietary molten-carbonate fuel cell technology. It develops turn-key distributed power generation solutions and provides comprehensive services for the life of the power plant. The firm’s fuel cell solution is an alternative to traditional combustion-based power generation and is complementary to an energy mix consisting of intermittent sources of energy, such as solar and wind turbines.

