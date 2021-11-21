Centrica plc (OTCMKTS:CPYYY) Short Interest Down 30.3% in October

Nov 21st, 2021

Centrica plc (OTCMKTS:CPYYY) saw a significant decline in short interest in the month of October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 4,600 shares, a decline of 30.3% from the October 14th total of 6,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 10,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.5 days.

Shares of CPYYY stock traded down $0.06 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $3.59. The stock had a trading volume of 6,740 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,911. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22. Centrica has a twelve month low of $2.09 and a twelve month high of $3.68. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.18 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.96.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Kepler Capital Markets downgraded shares of Centrica from a “hold” rating to a “reduce” rating and set a 55.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. UBS Group restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Centrica in a research note on Friday, August 13th. Credit Suisse Group restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Centrica in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Centrica from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Centrica from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $29.25.

About Centrica

Centrica Plc engages in the provision of energy supply and services. The company was founded on March 16, 1995 and is headquartered in Windsor, the United Kingdom.

