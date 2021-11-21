Short Interest in Decisionpoint Systems, Inc. (OTCMKTS:DPSI) Drops By 26.1%

Decisionpoint Systems, Inc. (OTCMKTS:DPSI) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 1,700 shares, a drop of 26.1% from the October 14th total of 2,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 6,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Shares of Decisionpoint Systems stock remained flat at $$2.30 on Friday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,097. The company has a market cap of $32.17 million, a P/E ratio of 13.53 and a beta of 1.96. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $1.98 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.05. Decisionpoint Systems has a twelve month low of $1.35 and a twelve month high of $7.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

Decisionpoint Systems (OTCMKTS:DPSI) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The technology company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter. Decisionpoint Systems had a return on equity of 13.01% and a net margin of 4.01%. As a group, analysts expect that Decisionpoint Systems will post 0.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have recently commented on DPSI. Taglich Brothers restated a “speculative buy” rating on shares of Decisionpoint Systems in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Zacks Investment Research cut Decisionpoint Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th.

DecisionPoint Systems, Inc operates as an enterprise mobility systems integrator. The firm sells and installs mobile computing and wireless systems which are used both within a company’s facilities in conjunction with wireless networks and in the field using carrier-based wireless networks. It offers mobile retail solutions, mobile field service management, mobile merchandising, sales and delivery, warehouse solutions, mobile design, development and deployment services.

