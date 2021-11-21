Brokerages Anticipate Rite Aid Co. (NYSE:RAD) Will Post Earnings of -$0.18 Per Share

Analysts forecast that Rite Aid Co. (NYSE:RAD) will post earnings of ($0.18) per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for Rite Aid’s earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.32) to ($0.04). Rite Aid posted earnings per share of $0.40 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 145%. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 16th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Rite Aid will report full year earnings of ($1.07) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.24) to ($0.90). For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of ($0.24) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.96) to $0.49. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Rite Aid.

Rite Aid (NYSE:RAD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 22nd. The company reported ($0.41) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.48) by $0.07. Rite Aid had a negative net margin of 0.52% and a negative return on equity of 3.64%. The firm had revenue of $6.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.21 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.25 earnings per share. Rite Aid’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

RAD has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Rite Aid from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $18.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Rite Aid from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Finally, Evercore ISI started coverage on shares of Rite Aid in a report on Friday, September 24th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $11.00 price objective on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $14.00.

Shares of RAD stock traded down $0.21 on Friday, hitting $12.84. The stock had a trading volume of 1,740,193 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,216,903. The firm has a market capitalization of $716.10 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.44 and a beta of 0.88. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $14.43 and its 200-day moving average is $16.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.19, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 1.37. Rite Aid has a 52-week low of $10.54 and a 52-week high of $32.48.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Rite Aid by 0.6% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,133,810 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,681,000 after acquiring an additional 29,466 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Rite Aid by 8.7% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,797,390 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,124,000 after purchasing an additional 385,629 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Rite Aid by 17.3% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,698,994 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,694,000 after buying an additional 250,329 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Rite Aid by 77.6% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,601,602 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,106,000 after buying an additional 700,049 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of Rite Aid by 179.8% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,131,380 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,442,000 after buying an additional 726,997 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.77% of the company’s stock.

Rite Aid Company Profile

Rite Aid Corp. engages in the ownership and management of retail drug stores. It operates through following segments: Retail Pharmacy and Pharmacy Services. The Retail Pharmacy segment includes branded and generic prescription drugs, health and beauty aids, personal care products, and walk-in retail clinics.

