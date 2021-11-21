Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate RingCentral, Inc. (NYSE:RNG) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $434.55 Million

Wall Street analysts expect that RingCentral, Inc. (NYSE:RNG) will report sales of $434.55 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Ten analysts have issued estimates for RingCentral’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $441.00 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $430.10 million. RingCentral reported sales of $334.54 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 29.9%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that RingCentral will report full year sales of $1.58 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.58 billion to $1.59 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $1.96 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.91 billion to $2.02 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow RingCentral.

RingCentral (NYSE:RNG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The software maker reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.59) by $0.95. RingCentral had a negative net margin of 17.54% and a negative return on equity of 111.17%. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.24) EPS.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on RNG shares. Barclays began coverage on shares of RingCentral in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $350.00 price target for the company. Northland Securities lowered their price objective on RingCentral from $450.00 to $410.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. UBS Group boosted their target price on RingCentral from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised RingCentral from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $285.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on RingCentral from $360.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, RingCentral currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $401.90.

Shares of RingCentral stock traded down $13.97 on Tuesday, reaching $229.80. 1,258,720 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,076,036. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $235.08 and its 200-day moving average is $254.21. RingCentral has a one year low of $207.53 and a one year high of $449.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 30.54, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a current ratio of 1.46. The firm has a market cap of $21.03 billion, a PE ratio of -80.92 and a beta of 0.70.

In related news, CEO Vladimir Shmunis sold 29,652 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $218.58, for a total transaction of $6,481,334.16. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 172,382 shares in the company, valued at $37,679,257.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, COO Anand Eswaran sold 5,835 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $254.71, for a total transaction of $1,486,232.85. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 193,124 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $49,190,614.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 79,109 shares of company stock valued at $18,667,243. 7.35% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Capital International Investors boosted its position in shares of RingCentral by 44.7% in the second quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 2,973,144 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $863,936,000 after purchasing an additional 918,512 shares during the period. Sustainable Growth Advisers LP boosted its position in shares of RingCentral by 25.4% in the third quarter. Sustainable Growth Advisers LP now owns 1,333,792 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $290,100,000 after purchasing an additional 270,275 shares during the period. Bamco Inc. NY boosted its position in shares of RingCentral by 60.9% in the second quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 1,197,548 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $347,983,000 after purchasing an additional 453,242 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of RingCentral by 4.5% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 925,117 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $268,409,000 after purchasing an additional 39,450 shares during the period. Finally, Amundi bought a new position in shares of RingCentral in the second quarter worth approximately $230,224,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.53% of the company’s stock.

About RingCentral

RingCentral, Inc engages in the provision of global enterprise cloud communications and collaboration solutions. The firm’s solutions provide a single user identity across multiple locations and devices, including smartphones, tablets, PCs and desk phones; and allow for communication across multiple modes, including high-definition voice, video, SMS, messaging and collaboration, conferencing, online meetings and fax.

