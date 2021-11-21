$17.39 Million in Sales Expected for Saratoga Investment Corp. (NYSE:SAR) This Quarter

Analysts forecast that Saratoga Investment Corp. (NYSE:SAR) will announce $17.39 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have issued estimates for Saratoga Investment’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $16.57 million and the highest estimate coming in at $18.45 million. Saratoga Investment posted sales of $14.28 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 21.8%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Wednesday, January 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Saratoga Investment will report full year sales of $69.91 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $68.71 million to $71.17 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $71.70 million, with estimates ranging from $70.62 million to $72.96 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Saratoga Investment.

Saratoga Investment (NYSE:SAR) last issued its earnings results on Monday, October 4th. The financial services provider reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $18.44 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.67 million. Saratoga Investment had a net margin of 67.85% and a return on equity of 7.87%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.49 earnings per share.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on SAR shares. B. Riley boosted their price target on shares of Saratoga Investment from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Saratoga Investment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, Maxim Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $31.00 price target on shares of Saratoga Investment in a research report on Friday, August 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $29.71.

Shares of SAR stock traded down $0.16 on Tuesday, reaching $29.00. 37,736 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 49,297. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $28.84 and its 200 day moving average price is $27.42. The company has a market capitalization of $329.59 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.27, a PEG ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.62. Saratoga Investment has a twelve month low of $20.20 and a twelve month high of $30.25.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 28th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 14th were issued a $0.52 dividend. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.17%. This is a boost from Saratoga Investment’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 13th. Saratoga Investment’s dividend payout ratio is presently 52.13%.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its holdings in Saratoga Investment by 29.3% during the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 2,246 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 509 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its holdings in Saratoga Investment by 4.0% during the second quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 14,400 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $387,000 after purchasing an additional 550 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in Saratoga Investment by 0.9% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 69,098 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,857,000 after purchasing an additional 594 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP raised its holdings in Saratoga Investment by 2.0% during the third quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 34,110 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $980,000 after purchasing an additional 671 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC purchased a new position in Saratoga Investment during the second quarter worth about $30,000. 9.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Saratoga Investment Corp. (NYSE: SAR) is a publicly traded business development company (BDC) that provides customized financing solutions for middle market companies located in the United States. Saratoga’s senior investment professionals have over 200 years of combined experience investing in more than $4 billion in middle market businesses.

