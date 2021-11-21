Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate TTEC Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTEC) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $591.78 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect TTEC Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTEC) to post sales of $591.78 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for TTEC’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $589.20 million to $594.36 million. TTEC reported sales of $570.97 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 3.6%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings report on Monday, March 7th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that TTEC will report full year sales of $2.25 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $2.25 billion to $2.26 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $2.48 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.47 billion to $2.48 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover TTEC.

Get TTEC alerts:

TTEC (NASDAQ:TTEC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The business services provider reported $1.01 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.34. TTEC had a net margin of 7.02% and a return on equity of 34.52%. The firm had revenue of $566.73 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $567.00 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.90 earnings per share.

TTEC has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of TTEC from $104.00 to $100.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Canaccord Genuity boosted their target price on shares of TTEC from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of TTEC in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of TTEC from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $113.80.

In related news, CEO Kenneth D. Tuchman sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.40, for a total transaction of $1,611,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Kenneth D. Tuchman sold 42,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.04, for a total transaction of $4,591,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 6,591,501 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $712,145,768.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 101,400 shares of company stock valued at $10,947,662. 60.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of TTEC in the 3rd quarter valued at $301,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of TTEC in the 3rd quarter valued at $308,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in shares of TTEC by 178.9% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 17,992 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,683,000 after purchasing an additional 11,540 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of TTEC in the 3rd quarter worth about $724,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in shares of TTEC in the 3rd quarter worth about $568,000. Institutional investors own 35.73% of the company’s stock.

TTEC traded down $0.92 on Tuesday, reaching $84.60. 157,498 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 133,283. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $93.70 and its 200-day moving average price is $100.15. TTEC has a 52-week low of $63.73 and a 52-week high of $113.37. The company has a market cap of $3.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.64, a PEG ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 1.52 and a quick ratio of 1.72.

The company also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, October 8th were issued a dividend of $0.47 per share. This is an increase from TTEC’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.43. This represents a dividend yield of 1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 7th. TTEC’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.48%.

About TTEC

TTEC Holdings, Inc is a digital global customer experience technology and services company. It focuses on the design, implementation and delivery of transformative solutions for many of brands. The firm operates through the following segments: TTEC Digital and TTEC Engage. The TTEC Digital segment provides design, build and operate tech-enabled, insight-driven CX solutions.

Featured Story: What are the disadvantages of after-hours trading?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on TTEC (TTEC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for TTEC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TTEC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.