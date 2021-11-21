Orbitcoin (ORB) Market Cap Achieves $991,276.55

Orbitcoin (CURRENCY:ORB) traded 0.8% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on November 21st. One Orbitcoin coin can now be bought for about $0.31 or 0.00000520 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Orbitcoin has a market capitalization of $991,276.55 and approximately $16.00 worth of Orbitcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Orbitcoin has traded down 9.4% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $58,716.57 or 0.99122515 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 7% against the dollar and now trades at $31.58 or 0.00053316 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded up 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $204.13 or 0.00344609 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $309.19 or 0.00521955 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $110.94 or 0.00187282 BTC.

Immutable X (IMX) traded 8.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.89 or 0.00013316 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.60 or 0.00004394 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded up 10.7% against the dollar and now trades at $7.95 or 0.00013417 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.79 or 0.00001329 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.90 or 0.00001526 BTC.

Orbitcoin Coin Profile

ORB is a PoW/PoS coin that uses theNeoScrypt hashing algorithm. Orbitcoin’s total supply is 3,220,616 coins. The official website for Orbitcoin is orbitcoin.org . Orbitcoin’s official Twitter account is @OrBitcoinLove and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “A coin that is a clone but with the added mission of trying to encourage scientific research. OrbitCoin is a PoW/PoS hybrid without the PoS reward to reduce inflation but maintain the resistance to 51% attacks. There are transaction messages with a 30 second block time, a block reward that halves from 0.25 to a minimal 0.00000001. There are four transaction confirmations needed and 200 for newly mined blocks. block hashing is BLAKE2sPoW hashing is NeoScryptPoS hashing is SHA-256d “

Buying and Selling Orbitcoin

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Orbitcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Orbitcoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Orbitcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

