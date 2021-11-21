mStable USD Trading 0% Lower This Week (MUSD)

mStable USD (CURRENCY:MUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on November 21st. Over the last week, mStable USD has traded down 0% against the U.S. dollar. mStable USD has a total market capitalization of $41.04 million and $441,556.00 worth of mStable USD was traded on exchanges in the last day. One mStable USD coin can currently be purchased for about $1.00 or 0.00001686 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $58,716.57 or 0.99122515 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 7% against the dollar and now trades at $31.58 or 0.00053316 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.60 or 0.00004394 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.03 or 0.00001747 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23.23 or 0.00039223 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded up 20.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.17 or 0.00003667 BTC.

Tranchess (CHESS) traded 48.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.26 or 0.00005507 BTC.

Galaxy Heroes Coin (GHC) traded down 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Darwinia Network (RING) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0933 or 0.00000158 BTC.

Reflexer Ungovernance Token (FLX) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $293.67 or 0.00495765 BTC.

About mStable USD

mStable USD (MUSD) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on January 5th, 2018. mStable USD’s total supply is 41,085,970 coins. mStable USD’s official Twitter account is @musdcoin . mStable USD’s official message board is medium.com/mstable . mStable USD’s official website is mstable.org

According to CryptoCompare, “MUSDcoin is a PoW/PoS cryptocurrency based on the Scrypt algorithm. “

mStable USD Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as mStable USD directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade mStable USD should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase mStable USD using one of the exchanges listed above.

