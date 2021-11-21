Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Stevanato Group Spa (NYSE:STVN) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $270.31 Million

Wall Street analysts expect Stevanato Group Spa (NYSE:STVN) to post $270.31 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have made estimates for Stevanato Group’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $253.25 million and the highest estimate coming in at $301.74 million. The firm is expected to report its next earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Stevanato Group will report full year sales of $1.01 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $961.46 million to $1.13 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $1.10 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.04 billion to $1.24 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Stevanato Group.

Stevanato Group (NYSE:STVN) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $252.91 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $240.58 million.

A number of analysts have issued reports on STVN shares. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on Stevanato Group from $28.00 to $34.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 27th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Stevanato Group from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 20th. Bank of America began coverage on Stevanato Group in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $26.00 price target for the company. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Stevanato Group in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Finally, UBS Group began coverage on Stevanato Group in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $22.00 price target for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Stevanato Group has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $27.56.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of STVN. UBS Group AG purchased a new position in Stevanato Group during the third quarter worth about $55,000. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new position in Stevanato Group during the third quarter worth about $56,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in Stevanato Group during the third quarter worth about $176,000. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al purchased a new position in Stevanato Group during the third quarter worth about $393,000. Finally, Truist Financial Corp purchased a new position in Stevanato Group during the third quarter worth about $461,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 4.88% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:STVN traded up $0.46 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $23.02. The stock had a trading volume of 180,244 shares, compared to its average volume of 605,426. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 2.66 and a quick ratio of 1.09. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $25.02. Stevanato Group has a 12-month low of $16.61 and a 12-month high of $29.18.

Stevanato Group Company Profile

Stevanato Group S.p.A. is a provider of drug containment, drug delivery and diagnostic solutions to the pharmaceutical, biotechnology and life sciences industries. Stevanato Group S.p.A. is based in PIOMBINO DESE, Italy.

