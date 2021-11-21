Townsquare Media, Inc. (NYSE:TSQ) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $109.63 Million

Analysts forecast that Townsquare Media, Inc. (NYSE:TSQ) will announce sales of $109.63 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Townsquare Media’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $110.71 million and the lowest is $108.55 million. Townsquare Media reported sales of $108.49 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 1.1%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings results on Tuesday, March 15th.

On average, analysts expect that Townsquare Media will report full year sales of $417.01 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $415.93 million to $418.09 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $447.92 million, with estimates ranging from $446.48 million to $449.37 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Townsquare Media.

Townsquare Media (NYSE:TSQ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.07. Townsquare Media had a net margin of 4.77% and a return on equity of 59.48%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.12 earnings per share.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Townsquare Media from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 16th.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in TSQ. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Townsquare Media by 27.0% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 60,674 shares of the company’s stock valued at $651,000 after buying an additional 12,892 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in Townsquare Media by 7.7% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 677,814 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,273,000 after acquiring an additional 48,226 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership bought a new stake in Townsquare Media during the first quarter worth about $674,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in Townsquare Media by 14.6% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 38,954 shares of the company’s stock worth $418,000 after acquiring an additional 4,957 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Townsquare Media during the first quarter worth about $110,000. Institutional investors own 52.06% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE TSQ traded up $0.19 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $13.41. 28,778 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 64,994. Townsquare Media has a 52 week low of $5.48 and a 52 week high of $15.33. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $224.48 million, a PE ratio of 12.77 and a beta of 1.70. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $13.28 and its 200 day moving average price is $12.82.

About Townsquare Media

Townsquare Media, Inc is a community-focused digital media, digital marketing solutions and radio company. It owns and operates radio stations, digital and social properties and live events in small and mid-sized markets across the United States. The firm creates and distributes original entertainment, music and lifestyle content.

