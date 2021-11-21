Rogers Communications Inc. (NYSE:RCI) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Rogers Communications Inc. (NYSE:RCI) (TSE:RCI.B) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 2,630,000 shares, a growth of 28.3% from the October 14th total of 2,050,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 364,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 7.2 days.

Shares of NYSE RCI traded down $0.52 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $46.51. 517,138 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 392,831. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.48 billion, a PE ratio of 18.83, a P/E/G ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 0.47. The company’s 50 day moving average is $47.45 and its 200 day moving average is $50.03. Rogers Communications has a one year low of $43.18 and a one year high of $53.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.73.

Rogers Communications (NYSE:RCI) (TSE:RCI.B) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The Wireless communications provider reported $1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $3.67 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.69 billion. Rogers Communications had a return on equity of 18.12% and a net margin of 11.09%. Rogers Communications’s revenue was up .0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.81 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Rogers Communications will post 2.95 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 4th. Investors of record on Friday, December 10th will be given a $0.4059 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 9th. This is an increase from Rogers Communications’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. This represents a $1.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.49%. Rogers Communications’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 64.37%.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Canaccord Genuity dropped their price target on Rogers Communications from C$70.00 to C$69.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. TD Securities dropped their price target on Rogers Communications from C$72.00 to C$70.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. National Bank Financial dropped their price target on Rogers Communications from C$75.00 to C$69.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. TheStreet upgraded Rogers Communications from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, Desjardins downgraded Rogers Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $69.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $69.33.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd bought a new stake in Rogers Communications in the second quarter worth $26,000. FORA Capital LLC bought a new stake in Rogers Communications in the first quarter worth $31,000. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its position in Rogers Communications by 81.9% in the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 975 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 439 shares during the last quarter. Kempen Capital Management N.V. lifted its position in Rogers Communications by 270.3% in the second quarter. Kempen Capital Management N.V. now owns 996 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $81,000 after buying an additional 727 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Banque Cantonale Vaudoise purchased a new stake in Rogers Communications in the second quarter worth $101,000. Institutional investors own 43.18% of the company’s stock.

Rogers Communications Inc operates as a communications and media company in Canada. It operates through three segments: Wireless, Cable, and Media. The company offers mobile Internet access, wireless voice and enhanced voice, device and accessory financing, wireless home phone, device protection, text messaging, e-mail, global voice and data roaming, bridging landline, machine-to-machine and Internet of Things solutions, and advanced wireless solutions for businesses, as well as device delivery services; and postpaid and prepaid services under the Rogers, Fido, and chatr brands to approximately 10.9 million subscribers.

