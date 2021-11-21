Rogers Communications Inc. (NYSE:RCI) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Rogers Communications Inc. (NYSE:RCI) (TSE:RCI.B) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 2,630,000 shares, a growth of 28.3% from the October 14th total of 2,050,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 364,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 7.2 days.
Shares of NYSE RCI traded down $0.52 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $46.51. 517,138 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 392,831. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.48 billion, a PE ratio of 18.83, a P/E/G ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 0.47. The company’s 50 day moving average is $47.45 and its 200 day moving average is $50.03. Rogers Communications has a one year low of $43.18 and a one year high of $53.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.73.
Rogers Communications (NYSE:RCI) (TSE:RCI.B) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The Wireless communications provider reported $1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $3.67 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.69 billion. Rogers Communications had a return on equity of 18.12% and a net margin of 11.09%. Rogers Communications’s revenue was up .0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.81 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Rogers Communications will post 2.95 EPS for the current year.
Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Canaccord Genuity dropped their price target on Rogers Communications from C$70.00 to C$69.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. TD Securities dropped their price target on Rogers Communications from C$72.00 to C$70.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. National Bank Financial dropped their price target on Rogers Communications from C$75.00 to C$69.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. TheStreet upgraded Rogers Communications from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, Desjardins downgraded Rogers Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $69.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $69.33.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd bought a new stake in Rogers Communications in the second quarter worth $26,000. FORA Capital LLC bought a new stake in Rogers Communications in the first quarter worth $31,000. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its position in Rogers Communications by 81.9% in the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 975 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 439 shares during the last quarter. Kempen Capital Management N.V. lifted its position in Rogers Communications by 270.3% in the second quarter. Kempen Capital Management N.V. now owns 996 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $81,000 after buying an additional 727 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Banque Cantonale Vaudoise purchased a new stake in Rogers Communications in the second quarter worth $101,000. Institutional investors own 43.18% of the company’s stock.
About Rogers Communications
Rogers Communications Inc operates as a communications and media company in Canada. It operates through three segments: Wireless, Cable, and Media. The company offers mobile Internet access, wireless voice and enhanced voice, device and accessory financing, wireless home phone, device protection, text messaging, e-mail, global voice and data roaming, bridging landline, machine-to-machine and Internet of Things solutions, and advanced wireless solutions for businesses, as well as device delivery services; and postpaid and prepaid services under the Rogers, Fido, and chatr brands to approximately 10.9 million subscribers.
