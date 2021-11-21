Nuveen Virginia Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NPV) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Nuveen Virginia Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NPV) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest during the month of October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 24,000 shares, a decline of 25.5% from the October 14th total of 32,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 14,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.7 days.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. UBS Group AG raised its position in Nuveen Virginia Quality Municipal Income Fund by 18.6% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 121,010 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,014,000 after purchasing an additional 18,945 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Nuveen Virginia Quality Municipal Income Fund during the 3rd quarter valued at $256,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of Nuveen Virginia Quality Municipal Income Fund by 39.1% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,825 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $64,000 after acquiring an additional 1,075 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Nuveen Virginia Quality Municipal Income Fund by 19.8% during the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 29,303 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $488,000 after acquiring an additional 4,844 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its position in shares of Nuveen Virginia Quality Municipal Income Fund by 13.0% during the 3rd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 64,373 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,071,000 after acquiring an additional 7,388 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 6.19% of the company’s stock.

NPV stock traded down $0.01 during trading on Friday, hitting $15.79. The company had a trading volume of 15,180 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,148. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $16.43 and a 200-day moving average price of $16.51. Nuveen Virginia Quality Municipal Income Fund has a 12 month low of $15.17 and a 12 month high of $17.93.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Investors of record on Monday, November 15th will be given a $0.0485 dividend. This represents a $0.58 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 12th.

About Nuveen Virginia Quality Municipal Income Fund

Nuveen Virginia Quality Municipal Income Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of Virginia. The fund invests primarily in municipal securities rated Baa/BBB or better.

