-$0.99 EPS Expected for Axsome Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXSM) This Quarter

Analysts expect that Axsome Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXSM) will post earnings per share of ($0.99) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Axsome Therapeutics’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.87) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($1.13). Axsome Therapeutics reported earnings of ($0.78) per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 26.9%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Monday, March 7th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Axsome Therapeutics will report full year earnings of ($3.50) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.70) to ($3.09). For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of ($3.67) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($4.55) to ($2.05). Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Axsome Therapeutics.

Axsome Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AXSM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.93) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.95) by $0.02. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.58) earnings per share.

AXSM has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Truist cut their price objective on shares of Axsome Therapeutics from $200.00 to $160.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. BTIG Research cut their price objective on shares of Axsome Therapeutics from $123.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. William Blair reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Axsome Therapeutics in a report on Friday, August 27th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $180.00 price target on shares of Axsome Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, September 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Axsome Therapeutics from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $105.00 to $34.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $101.31.

In related news, Director Mark E. Saad bought 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 17th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $34.53 per share, for a total transaction of $103,590.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 26.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of AXSM. WCM Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Axsome Therapeutics by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 73,969 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,438,000 after purchasing an additional 371 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its position in Axsome Therapeutics by 0.4% in the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 129,303 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,723,000 after acquiring an additional 492 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in Axsome Therapeutics by 25.0% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,538 shares of the company’s stock valued at $238,000 after acquiring an additional 708 shares during the last quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. lifted its position in Axsome Therapeutics by 11.8% in the second quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 6,864 shares of the company’s stock valued at $463,000 after acquiring an additional 723 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in Axsome Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at $49,000. 60.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

AXSM stock traded up $0.21 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $35.80. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,025,988 shares, compared to its average volume of 698,871. The stock has a market cap of $1.35 billion, a PE ratio of -10.69 and a beta of 2.17. The company has a current ratio of 4.66, a quick ratio of 4.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. Axsome Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $19.38 and a fifty-two week high of $87.24. The company’s 50 day moving average is $35.18 and its two-hundred day moving average is $45.87.

About Axsome Therapeutics

Axsome Therapeutics, Inc engages in the development of novel therapies for the management of central nervous system disorders. Its product candidates include AXS-05, AXS-07, AXS-12, and AXS-14 which are being developed for multiple pain and primary care indications. The company was founded by Herriot Tabuteau on January 12, 2012 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

