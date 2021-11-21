Gather (GTH) Reaches Market Cap of $20.39 Million

Gather (CURRENCY:GTH) traded down 0.1% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on November 21st. Gather has a total market capitalization of $20.39 million and approximately $716,649.00 worth of Gather was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Gather has traded 18.6% lower against the US dollar. One Gather coin can currently be bought for about $0.20 or 0.00000342 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 34.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.78 or 0.00001319 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $28.92 or 0.00048821 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001688 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $133.53 or 0.00225412 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $52.24 or 0.00088184 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $7.11 or 0.00011998 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded 7.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.70 or 0.00006254 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

Gather Coin Profile

Gather (GTH) is a coin. Its launch date was December 22nd, 2018. Gather’s total supply is 400,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 100,724,607 coins. Gather’s official Twitter account is @Gath3r_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Gather is https://reddit.com/r/GatherNetwork . The official message board for Gather is medium.com/@GatherNetwork . The official website for Gather is www.gather.network

According to CryptoCompare, “Gath3r is a platform designed to monetize websites that can be an addition to or replace monetizing a site with display advertising. It enables websites to earn from users who simply browse a site with our code embedded in it to mine cryptocurrencies with their unused computing power, called a CPU or GPU, which stands for computer processing unit and graphics processing unit. The GTH (ERC-20) is used to support the network with payments to website owners who elect to mine Gath3r, as well as allow users to stake the platform token. “

Gather Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Gather directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Gather should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Gather using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

