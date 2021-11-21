$1.49 Billion in Sales Expected for Penn National Gaming, Inc. (NASDAQ:PENN) This Quarter

Analysts forecast that Penn National Gaming, Inc. (NASDAQ:PENN) will announce sales of $1.49 billion for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Seven analysts have provided estimates for Penn National Gaming’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $1.56 billion and the lowest is $1.42 billion. Penn National Gaming reported sales of $1.03 billion during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 44.7%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Penn National Gaming will report full year sales of $5.83 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $5.75 billion to $5.89 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $6.08 billion, with estimates ranging from $5.80 billion to $6.33 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Penn National Gaming.

Penn National Gaming (NASDAQ:PENN) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.84 by ($0.32). Penn National Gaming had a return on equity of 13.64% and a net margin of 7.22%. The company had revenue of $1.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.51 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.93 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.8% on a year-over-year basis.

PENN has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Penn National Gaming from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $31.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, November 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price target on shares of Penn National Gaming from $151.00 to $115.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Capital One Financial initiated coverage on shares of Penn National Gaming in a research report on Wednesday, September 1st. They set an “overweight” rating for the company. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on shares of Penn National Gaming in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $95.00 price objective for the company.
Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on shares of Penn National Gaming from $136.00 to $128.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $105.47.

In related news, CEO Jay A. Snowden sold 148,387 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.23, for a total transaction of $11,459,928.01. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Jay A. Snowden sold 14,900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.46, for a total transaction of $1,198,854.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 545,396 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $43,882,562.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.81% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of PENN. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in Penn National Gaming by 5.9% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 11,054 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,159,000 after purchasing an additional 612 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in shares of Penn National Gaming by 17.2% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 663,681 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,580,000 after buying an additional 97,304 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in shares of Penn National Gaming by 85.5% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 132,446 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,886,000 after buying an additional 61,054 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Penn National Gaming by 3.7% in the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 99,863 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,355,000 after buying an additional 3,551 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Penn National Gaming in the first quarter worth $221,000. 84.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ PENN traded down $0.12 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $52.42. 6,116,572 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,044,274. Penn National Gaming has a 52-week low of $51.58 and a 52-week high of $142.00. The firm has a market cap of $8.89 billion, a PE ratio of 22.69 and a beta of 2.45. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $70.51 and a 200 day simple moving average of $74.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.21, a current ratio of 2.82 and a quick ratio of 2.82.

About Penn National Gaming

Penn National Gaming, Inc owns and manages gaming and racing facilities and video gaming terminal operations with a focus on slot machine entertainment. It operates through the following business segments: Northeast, South, West, and Midwest, and Other. The Northeast segment consists of properties including Ameristar East Chicago, Greektown Casino-Hotel, and Hollywood Casino Bangor.

