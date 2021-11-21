Macro Enterprises Inc. (OTCMKTS:MCESF) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Macro Enterprises Inc. (OTCMKTS:MCESF) saw a large drop in short interest in October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 16,900 shares, a drop of 19.9% from the October 14th total of 21,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 12,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.4 days.

Shares of MCESF remained flat at $$2.23 during mid-day trading on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.20 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.09. Macro Enterprises has a 12 month low of $1.58 and a 12 month high of $2.60.

About Macro Enterprises

Macro Enterprises, Inc engages in the provision of pipeline and facilities construction and maintenance services to oil and gas industry. Its projects include Stonefell, Berland River B2, and Farrell Creek. The company was founded on January 30, 2006 and is headquartered in Fort St. John, Canada.

