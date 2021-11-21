NEXON Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:NEXOF) Short Interest Update

NEXON Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:NEXOF) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 1,006,400 shares, a decrease of 22.5% from the October 14th total of 1,298,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 838.7 days.
Shares of NEXON stock remained flat at $$20.20 during mid-day trading on Friday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,900 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,312. NEXON has a fifty-two week low of $15.77 and a fifty-two week high of $34.33. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $17.13 and a 200-day moving average price of $20.43.
