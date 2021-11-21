NEXON Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:NEXOF) Short Interest Update

NEXON Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:NEXOF) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 1,006,400 shares, a decrease of 22.5% from the October 14th total of 1,298,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 838.7 days.

Shares of NEXON stock remained flat at $$20.20 during mid-day trading on Friday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,900 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,312. NEXON has a fifty-two week low of $15.77 and a fifty-two week high of $34.33. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $17.13 and a 200-day moving average price of $20.43.

About NEXON

NEXON Co, Ltd. engages in the development of free to play online and mobile games. It develops graphics based massively multiplayer online games and uses the concept of micro transactions and the free to play business model. It operates through the PC Online and Mobile business divisions. The PC Online business division handles the production, development and distribution of PC online games.

