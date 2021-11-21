Analysts Expect The Marcus Co. (NYSE:MCS) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $155.21 Million

Analysts expect The Marcus Co. (NYSE:MCS) to report sales of $155.21 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for Marcus’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $153.00 million and the highest is $157.42 million. Marcus reported sales of $36.70 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 322.9%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, March 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Marcus will report full year sales of $444.41 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $442.20 million to $446.62 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $727.84 million, with estimates ranging from $716.10 million to $739.58 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Marcus.

Marcus (NYSE:MCS) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.42) by $0.43. Marcus had a negative return on equity of 18.80% and a negative net margin of 27.24%. The company had revenue of $145.86 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $125.99 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($1.22) EPS.

Several brokerages have issued reports on MCS. Barrington Research increased their price target on Marcus from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. B. Riley increased their price target on Marcus from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 11th. TheStreet upgraded Marcus from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Marcus from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $21.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th.

In other news, CEO Gregory S. Marcus sold 28,018 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.53, for a total value of $575,209.54. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Gregory S. Marcus sold 1,898 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.39, for a total value of $38,700.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 28.57% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Marcus during the third quarter valued at $352,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in Marcus by 105.1% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 23,581 shares of the company’s stock valued at $411,000 after buying an additional 12,084 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC boosted its stake in Marcus by 86.5% during the third quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 73,177 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,277,000 after buying an additional 33,948 shares during the period. Two Sigma Advisers LP lifted its stake in Marcus by 242.8% during the third quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 58,638 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,023,000 after purchasing an additional 41,533 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP lifted its stake in Marcus by 345.1% during the third quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 194,701 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,398,000 after purchasing an additional 150,955 shares during the last quarter. 72.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Marcus stock traded down $0.48 on Tuesday, hitting $19.76. 277,436 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 418,525. Marcus has a one year low of $11.01 and a one year high of $24.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.45 and a quick ratio of 0.45. The company has a fifty day moving average of $18.04 and a two-hundred day moving average of $18.45. The company has a market capitalization of $620.86 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.77 and a beta of 1.81.

Marcus Company Profile

Marcus Corp. engages in operating movie theatres, hotels, and resorts. It operates through the following business segments: Theatres and Hotels & Resorts. The Theatres segment includes multiscreen motion picture theatres and a family entertainment center. The Hotels & Resorts segment owns and operates full service hotels and resorts.

