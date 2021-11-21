Kite Realty Group Trust (NYSE:KRG) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.34 Per Share

Analysts expect Kite Realty Group Trust (NYSE:KRG) to announce $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Kite Realty Group Trust’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.33 to $0.34. Kite Realty Group Trust posted earnings of $0.33 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 3%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Thursday, February 10th.

On average, analysts expect that Kite Realty Group Trust will report full year earnings of $1.33 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.32 to $1.35. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $1.53 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.46 to $1.59. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Kite Realty Group Trust.

Kite Realty Group Trust (NYSE:KRG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by ($0.41). Kite Realty Group Trust had a return on equity of 0.87% and a net margin of 3.80%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.30 EPS.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Kite Realty Group Trust in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $26.00 price objective on the stock. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Kite Realty Group Trust from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 1st. Barclays started coverage on Kite Realty Group Trust in a research note on Wednesday, September 1st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $27.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered Kite Realty Group Trust from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Raymond James raised Kite Realty Group Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $25.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $24.00.

Shares of Kite Realty Group Trust stock traded down $0.32 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $21.86. The company had a trading volume of 1,962,658 shares, compared to its average volume of 909,857. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $21.27 and a 200 day moving average price of $20.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 3.15 and a quick ratio of 3.15. The firm has a market cap of $4.79 billion, a PE ratio of 168.17, a P/E/G ratio of 3.65 and a beta of 1.35. Kite Realty Group Trust has a fifty-two week low of $14.30 and a fifty-two week high of $23.14.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 14th. Investors of record on Friday, January 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.19 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 6th. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.48%. This is an increase from Kite Realty Group Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. Kite Realty Group Trust’s dividend payout ratio is 553.89%.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in KRG. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Kite Realty Group Trust by 6.5% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 42,188 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $674,000 after buying an additional 2,579 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership bought a new stake in Kite Realty Group Trust during the first quarter worth $3,628,000. Profund Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Kite Realty Group Trust during the first quarter worth $209,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in Kite Realty Group Trust by 144.7% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 987,769 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $19,054,000 after buying an additional 584,131 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its stake in Kite Realty Group Trust by 4.7% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 391,272 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $7,547,000 after purchasing an additional 17,621 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.91% of the company’s stock.

Kite Realty Group Trust Company Profile

Kite Realty Group Trust operates as a real estate investment trust. It engages in the ownership, operation, acquisition, development, and redevelopment of neighborhood and community shopping centers in selected markets in the United States. The company was founded on August 16, 2004 and is headquartered in Indianapolis, IN.

