Bitcoin Confidential Tops One Day Trading Volume of $15,356.00 (BC)

Bitcoin Confidential (CURRENCY:BC) traded 4.9% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on November 21st. Bitcoin Confidential has a total market capitalization of $861,271.75 and approximately $15,356.00 worth of Bitcoin Confidential was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Bitcoin Confidential has traded down 20.5% against the U.S. dollar. One Bitcoin Confidential coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

OMG Network (OMG) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.68 or 0.00016297 BTC.

Thunder Token (TT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0140 or 0.00000024 BTC.

Mithril (MITH) traded 36.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0966 or 0.00000163 BTC.

Harvest Finance (FARM) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $138.36 or 0.00232942 BTC.

Raiden Network Token (RDN) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00000973 BTC.

ROOBEE (ROOBEE) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0061 or 0.00000010 BTC.

The Force Protocol (FOR) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0238 or 0.00000126 BTC.

BOX Token (BOX) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0701 or 0.00000118 BTC.

Ubex (UBEX) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

ContentBox (BOX) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Bitcoin Confidential Profile

Bitcoin Confidential (CRYPTO:BC) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. Bitcoin Confidential’s total supply is 7,367,797,268 coins and its circulating supply is 7,365,901,523 coins. Bitcoin Confidential’s official Twitter account is @BeverageCash and its Facebook page is accessible here . Bitcoin Confidential’s official website is bitcoinconfidential.cc . The Reddit community for Bitcoin Confidential is /r/bitcoinconfidential and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “The official Bitcoin Confidential ticker is “BC” and trades under that name on all the exchanges where it has been listed. The designation “BITC” is for CryptoCompare only.Bitcoin Confidential (BC) is a Proof of Stake cryptocurrency focused on confidential transactions through the use of Ring Confidential signatures (RingCT). Since confidential transactions have been mandatory since block zero, it is impossible to link coins to historical transactions. As such, Bitcoin Confidential coins are fully fungible and always equivalent in terms of value. “

Buying and Selling Bitcoin Confidential

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin Confidential directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bitcoin Confidential should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Bitcoin Confidential using one of the exchanges listed above.

