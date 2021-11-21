FTX Token Price Down 5.5% Over Last 7 Days (FTT)

FTX Token (CURRENCY:FTT) traded 1.5% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on November 21st. FTX Token has a market capitalization of $7.32 billion and $100.67 million worth of FTX Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One FTX Token coin can now be bought for about $52.41 or 0.00088243 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, FTX Token has traded down 5.5% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get FTX Token alerts:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 36% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.80 or 0.00001339 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $28.99 or 0.00048809 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001685 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.64 or 0.00002753 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $134.58 or 0.00226577 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $7.19 or 0.00012109 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded 6.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.74 or 0.00006300 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

FTX Token Coin Profile

FTX Token (FTT) is a coin. Its launch date was December 1st, 2017. FTX Token’s total supply is 335,608,561 coins and its circulating supply is 139,739,225 coins. The official message board for FTX Token is medium.com/@ftx . FTX Token’s official Twitter account is @FTX_official . The official website for FTX Token is ftx.com

According to CryptoCompare, “FTX is a cryptocurrency derivatives exchange built by traders, for traders. It strives to build a platform powerful enough for professional trading firms and intuitive enough for first-time users. FTX Token (FTT) is the backbone of the FTX ecosystem. It has been carefully designed with incentive schemes to increase network effects and demand for FTT, and to decrease its circulating supply. “

FTX Token Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as FTX Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire FTX Token should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy FTX Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for FTX Token Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for FTX Token and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.