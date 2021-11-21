LikeCoin Price Down 9.6% Over Last Week (LIKE)

LikeCoin (CURRENCY:LIKE) traded down 0.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on November 21st. LikeCoin has a market cap of $40.57 million and $44,217.00 worth of LikeCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, LikeCoin has traded 9.6% lower against the U.S. dollar. One LikeCoin coin can now be bought for about $0.0396 or 0.00000067 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get LikeCoin alerts:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 33.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.78 or 0.00001308 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $29.01 or 0.00048798 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001682 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.64 or 0.00002751 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $134.56 or 0.00226353 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $52.52 or 0.00088345 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $7.18 or 0.00012081 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.75 or 0.00006314 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

About LikeCoin

LikeCoin is a coin. Its genesis date was February 8th, 2018. LikeCoin’s total supply is 1,066,654,370 coins and its circulating supply is 1,025,642,587 coins. The official message board for LikeCoin is medium.com/likecoin . LikeCoin’s official website is like.co . LikeCoin’s official Twitter account is @likecoin_fdn and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “LikeCoin is a social-media-oriented cryptocurrency based on the ERC20 algorithm. LIKE is used as a medium for reward content providers by receiving “likes” or direct payments from readers and audiences. LikeCoin decentralized token main role is to promote a movement to redistribute the income generated by content creation. “

LikeCoin Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as LikeCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire LikeCoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase LikeCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for LikeCoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for LikeCoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.