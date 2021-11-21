Team, Inc. (NYSE:TISI) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Team, Inc. (NYSE:TISI) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 780,300 shares, a growth of 26.6% from the October 14th total of 616,500 shares. Currently, 2.6% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 731,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.1 days.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Team from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th.

Get Team alerts:

TISI stock traded up $0.04 during trading on Friday, hitting $1.61. The company had a trading volume of 727,013 shares, compared to its average volume of 424,307. The firm has a market capitalization of $49.88 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.65 and a beta of 1.90. The business has a 50 day moving average of $3.06 and a 200 day moving average of $5.56. Team has a fifty-two week low of $1.39 and a fifty-two week high of $13.84. The company has a current ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.12.

Team (NYSE:TISI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 12th. The business services provider reported ($1.01) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.29) by ($0.72). Team had a negative return on equity of 32.23% and a negative net margin of 8.81%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.21) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Team will post -1.92 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of TISI. Squarepoint Ops LLC lifted its holdings in Team by 36.7% in the 2nd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 81,273 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $545,000 after acquiring an additional 21,808 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Team by 5.0% in the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 114,500 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $767,000 after acquiring an additional 5,500 shares during the last quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL lifted its holdings in Team by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 1,549,888 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $10,384,000 after acquiring an additional 38,670 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in Team in the 2nd quarter valued at about $117,000. Finally, D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. lifted its holdings in Team by 5.3% in the 1st quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 398,207 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,591,000 after acquiring an additional 20,140 shares during the last quarter. 73.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Team Company Profile

Team, Inc engages in the provision of digitally-enabled asset performance assurance and optimization solutions. It operates through the following segments: Inspection and Heat Treating (IHT), Mechanical Services (MS), and Quest Integrity. The Inspection and Heat Treating segment offers conventional and advanced non-destructive testing (NDT) heat treating and thermal services, tank management, and pipeline integrity solutions, as well as associated engineering and condition assessment services.

Recommended Story: How to interpret Moving Average Convergence Divergence (MACD)

Receive News & Ratings for Team Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Team and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.