Sensata Technologies Holding plc (NYSE:ST) Short Interest Down 24.4% in October

Sensata Technologies Holding plc (NYSE:ST) was the target of a large drop in short interest in October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 1,890,000 shares, a drop of 24.4% from the October 14th total of 2,500,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 810,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.3 days. Approximately 1.2% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Shares of NYSE:ST traded down $0.94 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $59.90. The stock had a trading volume of 509,317 shares, compared to its average volume of 934,373. The company has a current ratio of 3.98, a quick ratio of 3.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41. The company has a market cap of $9.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.35. Sensata Technologies has a 1 year low of $47.40 and a 1 year high of $64.80. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $57.56 and its 200 day moving average price is $57.88.

Sensata Technologies (NYSE:ST) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $951.02 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $929.74 million. Sensata Technologies had a return on equity of 19.69% and a net margin of 9.84%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.66 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Sensata Technologies will post 3.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have issued reports on ST shares. UBS Group started coverage on Sensata Technologies in a report on Tuesday, September 21st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $63.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Sensata Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $63.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Robert W. Baird restated a “buy” rating and issued a $66.00 price objective on shares of Sensata Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. TheStreet upgraded Sensata Technologies from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Sensata Technologies from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $68.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Monday, October 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Sensata Technologies has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $64.90.

In related news, Director Martha N. Sullivan sold 45,530 shares of Sensata Technologies stock in a transaction on Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.47, for a total value of $2,571,079.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Paul S. Vasington sold 20,362 shares of Sensata Technologies stock in a transaction on Monday, September 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.62, for a total value of $1,173,258.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P bought a new stake in Sensata Technologies during the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Sensata Technologies during the second quarter worth approximately $27,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. bought a new stake in Sensata Technologies during the second quarter worth approximately $29,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Sensata Technologies by 61.0% during the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 541 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 205 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eaton Vance Management bought a new stake in Sensata Technologies during the first quarter worth approximately $37,000. Institutional investors own 96.93% of the company’s stock.

Sensata Technologies Company Profile

Sensata Technologies Holding Plc is a global industrial technology company, which engages in the designing, manufacturing, and marketing of electromechanical, electronic sensors and controls. The firm operates through the following two segments: Performance Sensing and Sensing Solutions. The Performance Sensing segment designs and manufactures sensors for the automotive and heavy vehicle and off-road markets.

