Short Interest in Sprott Inc. (NYSE:SII) Increases By 27.0%

Sprott Inc. (NYSE:SII) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 734,100 shares, an increase of 27.0% from the October 14th total of 577,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 98,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 7.5 days. Approximately 3.6% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. increased its position in shares of Sprott by 10.3% during the third quarter. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. now owns 503,577 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,509,000 after acquiring an additional 46,897 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its position in shares of Sprott by 1.8% during the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 405,408 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,901,000 after acquiring an additional 7,216 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Sprott by 16.4% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 320,581 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,608,000 after acquiring an additional 45,141 shares during the period. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sprott during the third quarter worth $8,859,000. Finally, CWA Asset Management Group LLC increased its holdings in Sprott by 3.7% in the second quarter. CWA Asset Management Group LLC now owns 171,796 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,788,000 after buying an additional 6,095 shares during the last quarter. 24.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Sprott stock traded down $0.87 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $44.88. 58,246 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 102,223. Sprott has a 1 year low of $28.03 and a 1 year high of $47.89. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $39.39 and its 200 day moving average is $39.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 2.61 and a current ratio of 2.22. The firm has a market cap of $1.15 billion, a PE ratio of 39.03 and a beta of 1.24.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 15th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.23%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 12th. Sprott’s dividend payout ratio is currently 86.96%.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on SII. TD Securities boosted their target price on Sprott from C$56.00 to C$61.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Sprott from C$54.00 to C$60.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Sprott from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 11th.

About Sprott

Sprott, Inc provides investment advisory services. It operates through the following segments: Exchange Listed Products, Lending, Managed Equities, Brokerage, and Corporate. The Exchange Listed Products segment provides management services to the company’s closed-end physical trusts and exchange traded funds.

