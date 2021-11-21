CyberMiles (CMT) Tops 1-Day Trading Volume of $1.05 Million

CyberMiles (CURRENCY:CMT) traded 1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on November 21st. One CyberMiles coin can currently be bought for $0.0091 or 0.00000015 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. CyberMiles has a total market cap of $7.30 million and $1.05 million worth of CyberMiles was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, CyberMiles has traded 7.1% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000385 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $226.90 or 0.00381666 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $59,158.71 or 0.99511819 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $22.11 or 0.00037199 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $31.76 or 0.00053429 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.28 or 0.00005522 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.63 or 0.00004425 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.79 or 0.00001322 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0276 or 0.00000047 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.04 or 0.00001751 BTC.

CyberMiles (CRYPTO:CMT) is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was December 5th, 2017. CyberMiles’ total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 800,000,000 coins. CyberMiles’ official website is www.cybermiles.io . The Reddit community for CyberMiles is /r/CyberMiles and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for CyberMiles is medium.com/cybermiles . CyberMiles’ official Twitter account is @cybermiles and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “CyberMiles is a new blockchain protocol that is being developed by 5xlab, a blockchain development laboratory. The protocol is an optimized version of the Ethereum blockchain for business and marketplace applications. The first pioneer of this blockchain will be the 5miles platform, a c2c marketplace operator. The CyberMiles blockchain is expected to empower the 5miles online marketplace which will feature a c2c trading platform, a community-based dispute resolution, structuring alternative payment and financing solutions for e-commerce and real-time promotions. The CyberMiles token (CMT) will be issued on the Ethereum blockchain as an ERC-20 compliant token until the CyberMiles blockchain is operational, thereafter, a CMT native token will be issued. The initial CMT based on ERC-20 would be exchanged on a 1:1 basis with native CMT issued on CyberMiles’ blockchain. “

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as CyberMiles directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade CyberMiles should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy CyberMiles using one of the exchanges listed above.

