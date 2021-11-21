$5.88 EPS Expected for Steel Dynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STLD) This Quarter

Analysts expect Steel Dynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STLD) to announce earnings per share of $5.88 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have issued estimates for Steel Dynamics’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $6.60 and the lowest is $5.55. Steel Dynamics posted earnings of $0.97 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 506.2%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 24th.

On average, analysts expect that Steel Dynamics will report full year earnings of $16.40 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $16.02 to $17.08. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $10.32 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.50 to $13.48. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Steel Dynamics.

Steel Dynamics (NASDAQ:STLD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, October 17th. The basic materials company reported $4.96 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.47 by $0.49. Steel Dynamics had a return on equity of 50.02% and a net margin of 14.72%. The firm had revenue of $5.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.10 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.51 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 118.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on STLD shares. Seaport Res Ptn reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Steel Dynamics in a report on Monday, August 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Steel Dynamics to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $72.00 to $98.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on Steel Dynamics from $87.00 to $72.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Steel Dynamics in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $75.00 target price for the company. Finally, Seaport Global Securities initiated coverage on Steel Dynamics in a report on Monday, August 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $75.00 target price for the company. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $71.83.

In related news, SVP Miguel Alvarez sold 8,220 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.60, for a total transaction of $555,672.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Theresa E. Wagler sold 38,043 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.71, for a total value of $2,690,020.53. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 452,763 shares of company stock worth $31,098,981 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 5.20% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new position in Steel Dynamics during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Capital Analysts LLC raised its stake in Steel Dynamics by 97.3% during the 3rd quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 446 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 220 shares during the period. Credit Agricole S A acquired a new position in Steel Dynamics during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its stake in Steel Dynamics by 41.6% during the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 606 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 178 shares during the period. Finally, Tobam acquired a new position in Steel Dynamics during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $41,000. 79.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Steel Dynamics stock traded down $0.50 during trading on Friday, reaching $63.11. 1,441,058 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,185,711. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a current ratio of 2.91. Steel Dynamics has a 1-year low of $33.77 and a 1-year high of $74.37. The company has a market cap of $12.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.69 and a beta of 1.52. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $62.57 and its 200 day moving average price is $63.26.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 31st will be given a $0.26 dividend. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.65%. Steel Dynamics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 9.38%.

Steel Dynamics Company Profile

Steel Dynamics, Inc engages in the manufacture of steel products and metal recycling. It operates through the following segments: Steel Operations, Metals Recycling Operations, and Steel Fabrication Operations. The Steel Operations segment consists of sheet products including hot roll, cold roll, and coated steel; long products including structural steel beams, pilings, and standard and premium grade rail; and steel finishing services such as turning, polishing, straightening, chamfering, threading, and precision saw-cutting.

