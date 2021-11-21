Analysts Anticipate PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) Will Post Earnings of $1.53 Per Share

Brokerages expect PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) to announce earnings of $1.53 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have provided estimates for PepsiCo’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $1.47 and the highest estimate coming in at $1.60. PepsiCo reported earnings of $1.47 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 4.1%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 10th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that PepsiCo will report full year earnings of $6.25 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.20 to $6.30. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $6.74 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.62 to $6.82. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover PepsiCo.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP) last issued its earnings results on Monday, October 4th. The company reported $1.79 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.73 by $0.06. PepsiCo had a return on equity of 58.31% and a net margin of 10.62%. The firm had revenue of $20.19 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.39 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.66 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

PEP has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded PepsiCo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $164.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Barclays increased their price target on PepsiCo from $165.00 to $168.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on PepsiCo from $158.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. Evercore ISI reissued a “hold” rating and set a $160.00 target price on shares of PepsiCo in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Finally, Guggenheim increased their target price on PepsiCo from $171.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $162.86.

In related news, CFO Hugh F. Johnston sold 37,266 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.30, for a total value of $5,973,739.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.14% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of PEP. Strategic Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of PepsiCo during the third quarter worth $28,000. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC purchased a new position in shares of PepsiCo during the second quarter worth $30,000. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. boosted its position in shares of PepsiCo by 86.9% during the third quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 200 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 93 shares during the period. Cowen Prime Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of PepsiCo during the second quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Financial Insights Inc. purchased a new position in shares of PepsiCo during the second quarter worth $36,000. Institutional investors own 70.48% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PEP traded up $0.39 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $163.81. The company had a trading volume of 5,242,206 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,745,022. The stock has a market capitalization of $226.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.91, a PEG ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 0.62. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $158.32 and a two-hundred day moving average of $153.82. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.32. PepsiCo has a 52-week low of $128.32 and a 52-week high of $166.43.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 7th. Investors of record on Friday, December 3rd will be issued a $1.075 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 2nd. This represents a $4.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.62%. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio is presently 73.25%.

PepsiCo Company Profile

PepsiCo, Inc engages in the manufacture, marketing, distribution and sale of beverages, food, and snacks. It is a food and beverage company with a complementary portfolio of brands, including Frito-Lay, Gatorade, Pepsi-Cola, Quaker, and Tropicana. It operates through the following business segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; and Africa, Middle East and South Asia The Frito-Lay North America segment markets, distributes, and sells snack foods under the Lay’s, Doritos, Cheetos, Tostitos, Fritos, Ruffles, and Santitas brands.

