Atlantic Capital Bancshares (NASDAQ:ACBI) versus Bank of the James Financial Group (NASDAQ:BOTJ) Head-To-Head Review

Atlantic Capital Bancshares (NASDAQ:ACBI) and Bank of the James Financial Group (NASDAQ:BOTJ) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, dividends, profitability, risk, valuation, earnings and analyst recommendations.

Profitability

This table compares Atlantic Capital Bancshares and Bank of the James Financial Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Atlantic Capital Bancshares 40.56% 13.88% 1.26% Bank of the James Financial Group 18.18% 11.06% 0.83%

This is a summary of recent ratings for Atlantic Capital Bancshares and Bank of the James Financial Group, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Atlantic Capital Bancshares 0 2 4 0 2.67 Bank of the James Financial Group 0 0 0 0 N/A

Atlantic Capital Bancshares currently has a consensus price target of $25.85, indicating a potential downside of 10.94%. Given Atlantic Capital Bancshares’ higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Atlantic Capital Bancshares is more favorable than Bank of the James Financial Group.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

87.9% of Atlantic Capital Bancshares shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 30.2% of Bank of the James Financial Group shares are owned by institutional investors. 4.4% of Atlantic Capital Bancshares shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 12.5% of Bank of the James Financial Group shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Atlantic Capital Bancshares and Bank of the James Financial Group’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Atlantic Capital Bancshares $109.28 million 5.39 $22.54 million $2.36 12.30 Bank of the James Financial Group $40.66 million 1.87 $4.98 million $1.56 10.31

Atlantic Capital Bancshares has higher revenue and earnings than Bank of the James Financial Group. Bank of the James Financial Group is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Atlantic Capital Bancshares, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Risk and Volatility

Atlantic Capital Bancshares has a beta of 0.83, meaning that its stock price is 17% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Bank of the James Financial Group has a beta of 1.16, meaning that its stock price is 16% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Atlantic Capital Bancshares beats Bank of the James Financial Group on 11 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

Atlantic Capital Bancshares Company Profile

Atlantic Capital Bancshares, Inc. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial banking services. The company offers an array of credit, treasury management, and deposit products and services. It also provides capital markets, mortgage banking, and electronic banking services to its corporate, business, and individual clients. The company was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in Atlanta, GA.

Bank of the James Financial Group Company Profile

Bank of the James Financial Group, Inc. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of general retail and commercial banking services. It operates through the Community Banking, and Mortgage Banking segments. The Community Banking segment includes Bank of the James which provides loans, deposits, investments and insurance to retail and commercial customers throughout the bank’s market areas. The Mortgage Banking segment offers a variety of mortgage loan products principally within the bank’s market areas. The company was founded on 1999 and is headquartered in Lynchburg, VA.

