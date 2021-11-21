Jarvis+ (JAR) Price Up 3.7% This Week

Jarvis+ (CURRENCY:JAR) traded up 15.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on November 21st. One Jarvis+ coin can now be bought for $0.0141 or 0.00000024 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Jarvis+ has traded up 3.7% against the U.S. dollar. Jarvis+ has a total market cap of $1.53 million and approximately $1.12 million worth of Jarvis+ was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Jarvis+ alerts:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 33.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.78 or 0.00001308 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $29.01 or 0.00048798 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001682 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.64 or 0.00002751 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $134.56 or 0.00226353 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $52.52 or 0.00088345 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $7.18 or 0.00012081 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.75 or 0.00006314 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

Jarvis+ Profile

JAR is a coin. It launched on August 8th, 2018. Jarvis+’s total supply is 600,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 108,157,249 coins. Jarvis+’s official Twitter account is @JarvisplusAI

According to CryptoCompare, “Jarvis+ is a service of conversation in any IM, webpage, or App, a personal community assistant and a decentralized platform for community data & economy.Jarvis+ uses AI technology to empower communities and connect community members, while the Blockchain project can get closer to the community and understand the community better. “

Buying and Selling Jarvis+

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Jarvis+ directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Jarvis+ should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Jarvis+ using one of the exchanges listed above.

new TradingView.widget( { “width”: 600, “height”: 400, “symbol”: “JARUSD”, “interval”: “D”, “timezone”: “Etc/UTC”, “theme”: “Light”, “style”: “1”, “locale”: “en”, “toolbar_bg”: “#f1f3f6”, “enable_publishing”: false, “allow_symbol_change”: true, “referral_id”: “2588”} );

Receive News & Updates for Jarvis+ Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Jarvis+ and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.