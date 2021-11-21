CumStar (CUMSTAR) Price Hits $0.0000 on Major Exchanges

CumStar (CURRENCY:CUMSTAR) traded down 4% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on November 21st. One CumStar coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. CumStar has a market capitalization of $14.71 million and approximately $905,229.00 worth of CumStar was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, CumStar has traded 1.2% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

EthereumX (ETX) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $50,850.52 or 0.78473148 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001684 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.07 or 0.00001808 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $42.92 or 0.00072196 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $44.41 or 0.00074708 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $54.00 or 0.00090831 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4,329.56 or 0.07282820 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $59,425.95 or 0.99961361 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

About CumStar

CumStar’s official Twitter account is @Cumstar11

