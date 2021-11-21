Jaws Juggernaut Acquisition Co. Unit (NASDAQ:JUGGU) Short Interest Down 23.8% in October

Jaws Juggernaut Acquisition Co. Unit (NASDAQ:JUGGU) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 1,600 shares, a decline of 23.8% from the October 14th total of 2,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 26,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days. Approximately 0.0% of the shares of the company are short sold.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of JUGGU. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Jaws Juggernaut Acquisition Co. Unit during the second quarter valued at $10,640,000. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Jaws Juggernaut Acquisition Co. Unit during the second quarter valued at $10,056,000. Highbridge Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Jaws Juggernaut Acquisition Co. Unit during the second quarter valued at $9,809,000. TOMS Capital Investment Management LP bought a new position in shares of Jaws Juggernaut Acquisition Co. Unit during the second quarter valued at $9,054,000. Finally, Owl Creek Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Jaws Juggernaut Acquisition Co. Unit during the second quarter valued at $7,797,000.

JUGGU remained flat at $$10.10 during trading on Friday. 35 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 82,278. Jaws Juggernaut Acquisition Co. Unit has a 1 year low of $9.94 and a 1 year high of $10.95. The company has a fifty day moving average of $10.10.

