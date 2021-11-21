Woori Financial Group Inc. (NYSE:WF) Short Interest Update

Woori Financial Group Inc. (NYSE:WF) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 8,800 shares, an increase of 20.5% from the October 14th total of 7,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 12,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.7 days.

Shares of Woori Financial Group stock traded down $1.15 on Friday, reaching $33.07. 27,610 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 16,663. Woori Financial Group has a 1-year low of $23.61 and a 1-year high of $34.40. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $31.07 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $30.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.03 billion, a PE ratio of 4.48 and a beta of 0.78.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in shares of Woori Financial Group by 260.3% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,048 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $82,000 after purchasing an additional 2,202 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Woori Financial Group in the second quarter valued at about $127,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Woori Financial Group in the first quarter valued at about $209,000. CAPROCK Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Woori Financial Group in the third quarter valued at about $307,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Woori Financial Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $395,000. Institutional investors own 1.17% of the company’s stock.

Woori Financial Group, Inc engages in providing banking and other financial services. The company was founded on April 2, 2001 and is headquartered in Seoul, South Korea.

