Under Armour, Inc. (NYSE:UAA) Short Interest Update

Under Armour, Inc. (NYSE:UAA) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 14,050,000 shares, an increase of 19.1% from the October 14th total of 11,800,000 shares. Approximately 7.5% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 6,000,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.3 days.

UAA has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Telsey Advisory Group upgraded shares of Under Armour from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $25.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on shares of Under Armour from $30.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. William Blair upgraded shares of Under Armour from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of Under Armour from $27.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $32.00 target price on shares of Under Armour in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $28.08.

UAA traded up $0.13 during trading on Friday, hitting $26.96. 5,939,791 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,650,175. Under Armour has a 1 year low of $16.22 and a 1 year high of $27.28. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $22.30 and a 200 day simple moving average of $22.22. The firm has a market cap of $12.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.68 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a current ratio of 2.31.

Under Armour (NYSE:UAA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.16. Under Armour had a return on equity of 21.12% and a net margin of 7.82%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.26 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Under Armour will post 0.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. KBC Group NV boosted its position in shares of Under Armour by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 13,295 shares of the company’s stock worth $268,000 after purchasing an additional 427 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its position in Under Armour by 31.0% during the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,948 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 461 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its position in Under Armour by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 14,770 shares of the company’s stock worth $312,000 after acquiring an additional 462 shares during the period. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board lifted its position in Under Armour by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 12,550 shares of the company’s stock worth $265,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the period. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its position in Under Armour by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 22,158 shares of the company’s stock worth $447,000 after acquiring an additional 542 shares during the period. 34.16% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Under Armour Company Profile

Under Armour, Inc engages in the development, marketing, and distribution of branded performance apparel, footwear, and accessories for men, women, and youth. It operates through the following segments: North America, EMEA, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, and Connected Fitness. The North America segment comprises of U.S.

