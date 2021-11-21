NEXT (NEXT) Price Hits $0.14 on Exchanges

NEXT (CURRENCY:NEXT) traded down 0.2% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on November 21st. Over the last seven days, NEXT has traded down 0.7% against the U.S. dollar. NEXT has a total market cap of $857,882.19 and approximately $529.00 worth of NEXT was traded on exchanges in the last day. One NEXT coin can currently be bought for $0.14 or 0.00000231 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get NEXT alerts:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000385 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $226.93 or 0.00380713 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.29 or 0.00005515 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.77 or 0.00001298 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0276 or 0.00000046 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00000807 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00010892 BTC.

Presearch (PRE) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000382 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0492 or 0.00000082 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded down 21.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.93 or 0.00001555 BTC.

NEXT Coin Profile

NEXT (NEXT) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. NEXT’s total supply is 16,788,346 coins and its circulating supply is 6,228,754 coins. NEXT’s official Twitter account is @NetcoinNET and its Facebook page is accessible here . NEXT’s official website is www.coinbit.co.kr

According to CryptoCompare, “Netcoin (NET) is a proposed Scrypt type cryptocurrency with a hybrid proof-of-work and proof-of-stake system that affords eventual control of the monetary supply to users. Mining features a Super block every hour equal to 8 times the regular blocks. Netcoin v1.2.0 features the Kimoto Gravity Well difficulty adjustment algorithm. “

NEXT Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as NEXT directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade NEXT should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase NEXT using one of the exchanges listed above.

new TradingView.widget( { “width”: 600, “height”: 400, “symbol”: “NEXTUSD”, “interval”: “D”, “timezone”: “Etc/UTC”, “theme”: “Light”, “style”: “1”, “locale”: “en”, “toolbar_bg”: “#f1f3f6”, “enable_publishing”: false, “allow_symbol_change”: true, “referral_id”: “2588”} );

Receive News & Updates for NEXT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for NEXT and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.