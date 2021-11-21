Stakenet (XSN) Price Hits $0.23

Stakenet (CURRENCY:XSN) traded down 7.1% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on November 21st. Stakenet has a market cap of $27.58 million and approximately $151,017.00 worth of Stakenet was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Stakenet coin can now be purchased for about $0.23 or 0.00000379 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Stakenet has traded up 13.7% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

The Sandbox (SAND) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3.98 or 0.00006683 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded 5.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $204.23 or 0.00342627 BTC.

Immutable X (IMX) traded down 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $7.87 or 0.00013195 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded up 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $7.88 or 0.00013218 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.79 or 0.00001326 BTC.

SuperFarm (SUPER) traded up 10% against the dollar and now trades at $1.90 or 0.00003194 BTC.

BinaryX (BNX) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $181.40 or 0.00304329 BTC.

Boson Protocol (BOSON) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3.30 or 0.00005532 BTC.

PAC Global (PAC) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0130 or 0.00000022 BTC.

Star Atlas DAO (POLIS) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.87 or 0.00013204 BTC.

Stakenet Profile

Stakenet (XSN) is a TPoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was December 1st, 2016. Stakenet’s total supply is 125,564,596 coins and its circulating supply is 122,025,559 coins. Stakenet’s official message board is medium.com/stakenet . The Reddit community for Stakenet is /r/StakeNet and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Stakenet is stakenet.io . Stakenet’s official Twitter account is @xsnofficial and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Rebranded from POSW, StakeNet is a TPoS cryptocurrency using the X11 algorithm. The team that was behind the POSW coin and recently rebranded to StakeNet (XSN) The StakeNet service allows users to stake various cryptocurrencies in one single wallet. All dividends from the StakeNet staking services are paid in XSN coin. “

Buying and Selling Stakenet

