Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Perficient, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRFT) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $207.41 Million

Equities research analysts predict that Perficient, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRFT) will report sales of $207.41 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Perficient’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $211.10 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $205.60 million. Perficient reported sales of $162.55 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 27.6%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, February 24th.

On average, analysts expect that Perficient will report full year sales of $753.68 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $751.90 million to $757.30 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $910.01 million, with estimates ranging from $879.10 million to $930.90 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Perficient.

Perficient (NASDAQ:PRFT) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The digital transformation consultancy reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $192.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $189.51 million. Perficient had a return on equity of 21.84% and a net margin of 7.90%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 22.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.52 earnings per share.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Perficient from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $134.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Perficient from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $100.00 to $126.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. Alliance Global Partners lifted their price objective on Perficient from $125.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on Perficient from $130.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 18th. Finally, Maxim Group lifted their target price on Perficient from $115.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Perficient currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $142.17.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. grew its stake in shares of Perficient by 227.6% in the second quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 344 shares of the digital transformation consultancy’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 239 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Perficient in the second quarter valued at $34,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its stake in shares of Perficient by 924.5% in the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 543 shares of the digital transformation consultancy’s stock valued at $62,000 after buying an additional 490 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Perficient by 890.9% in the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 545 shares of the digital transformation consultancy’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 490 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Atticus Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Perficient in the third quarter valued at $82,000. 99.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Perficient stock traded down $0.14 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $146.63. 371,206 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 363,077. Perficient has a 52-week low of $43.51 and a 52-week high of $153.28. The company has a market capitalization of $4.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 89.41, a PEG ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 2.12 and a quick ratio of 2.12. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $127.59 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $101.83.

Perficient, Inc engages in the provision of digital consultancy services. Its service categories include strategy and consulting; data and intelligence; platforms and technology; customer experience and digital marketing; innovation and product development; and optimized global delivery. The company was founded in 1998 and is headquartered in St.

