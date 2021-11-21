$0.75 Earnings Per Share Expected for Southside Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBSI) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect Southside Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBSI) to post earnings of $0.75 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for Southside Bancshares’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.74 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.76. Southside Bancshares reported earnings per share of $0.89 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 15.7%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings report on Wednesday, January 26th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Southside Bancshares will report full year earnings of $3.34 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.32 to $3.35. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $2.89 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.85 to $2.92. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Southside Bancshares.

Southside Bancshares (NASDAQ:SBSI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 25th. The bank reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.25. Southside Bancshares had a net margin of 42.91% and a return on equity of 13.11%. The business had revenue of $64.36 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $60.35 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.82 EPS.

SBSI has been the subject of several analyst reports. Hovde Group reiterated a “market perform” rating and issued a $34.82 target price (down from $42.00) on shares of Southside Bancshares in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Southside Bancshares from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $46.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, October 29th.

In other news, COO Brian K. Mccabe sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.06, for a total transaction of $132,180.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Cindy Blackstone sold 956 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.35, for a total transaction of $39,530.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 6,853 shares of company stock valued at $300,946 over the last 90 days. 5.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Southside Bancshares by 304.2% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 149,387 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $5,753,000 after acquiring an additional 112,426 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in Southside Bancshares by 2.7% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 147,156 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $5,667,000 after acquiring an additional 3,894 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Southside Bancshares by 335.9% in the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 73,865 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,845,000 after acquiring an additional 56,921 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in Southside Bancshares by 52.9% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 278,507 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $10,726,000 after acquiring an additional 96,298 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its holdings in Southside Bancshares by 6.8% in the first quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 52,945 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,039,000 after acquiring an additional 3,390 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 50.76% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SBSI traded down $0.03 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $43.78. The stock had a trading volume of 70,532 shares, compared to its average volume of 116,405. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 0.62. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $39.58 and a 200 day moving average price of $39.32. Southside Bancshares has a fifty-two week low of $29.31 and a fifty-two week high of $45.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.58 and a beta of 0.61.

The business also recently disclosed a None dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 9th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 24th will be given a dividend of $0.39 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 23rd. This is a boost from Southside Bancshares’s previous None dividend of $0.37. This represents a yield of 3%. Southside Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio is currently 37.93%.

About Southside Bancshares

Southside Bancshares, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services to individuals, businesses, municipal entities, and non-profit organizations. It offers checking, saving and retirement accounts, certificate of deposits, debit, credit cards, mobile banking, loans, mortgage and equity lending, identity theft prevention, electronic banking, healthcare banking, and business loans.

