ImmunoPrecise Antibodies Ltd. (NASDAQ:IPA) Short Interest Update

ImmunoPrecise Antibodies Ltd. (NASDAQ:IPA) was the target of a large drop in short interest in October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 344,200 shares, a drop of 24.2% from the October 14th total of 454,100 shares. Currently, 2.0% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 116,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.9 days.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP purchased a new position in shares of ImmunoPrecise Antibodies during the second quarter worth approximately $75,000. Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of ImmunoPrecise Antibodies during the third quarter worth approximately $90,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of ImmunoPrecise Antibodies during the second quarter worth approximately $105,000. Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new position in shares of ImmunoPrecise Antibodies during the third quarter worth approximately $111,000. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP purchased a new position in shares of ImmunoPrecise Antibodies during the third quarter worth approximately $207,000. 7.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

IPA has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. TheStreet lowered shares of ImmunoPrecise Antibodies from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Benchmark initiated coverage on shares of ImmunoPrecise Antibodies in a report on Monday, October 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $12.00 price objective for the company.

IPA traded up $0.06 during trading on Friday, reaching $5.54. The company had a trading volume of 52,589 shares, compared to its average volume of 726,525. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $6.28 and a 200-day simple moving average of $6.77. ImmunoPrecise Antibodies has a 52 week low of $5.05 and a 52 week high of $33.34.

ImmunoPrecise Antibodies (NASDAQ:IPA) last released its earnings results on Thursday, September 9th. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $3.73 million during the quarter.

ImmunoPrecise Antibodies Company Profile

ImmunoPrecise Antibodies Ltd. is a therapeutic antibody discovery company, which engages in the provision of human therapeutic antibody discovery and development services. The firm offers a selection of antibodies, enzymes, enzymes activity assays, arthritis animal products, proteins, deiminated proteins, and hybridoma licensing for research purposes.

