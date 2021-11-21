Global X Video Games & Esports ETF (NASDAQ:HERO) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Global X Video Games & Esports ETF (NASDAQ:HERO) was the target of a large decline in short interest in the month of October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 75,100 shares, a decline of 23.1% from the October 14th total of 97,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 124,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.6 days.

Shares of Global X Video Games & Esports ETF stock traded down $0.18 on Friday, reaching $31.11. The company had a trading volume of 86,579 shares, compared to its average volume of 223,465. Global X Video Games & Esports ETF has a 52-week low of $26.91 and a 52-week high of $37.23. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $29.57 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $30.60.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in Global X Video Games & Esports ETF by 662.0% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 301,690 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,478,000 after acquiring an additional 262,097 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Global X Video Games & Esports ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $473,000. Apella Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Global X Video Games & Esports ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $473,000. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its stake in Global X Video Games & Esports ETF by 135.3% in the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,080 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 621 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV lifted its stake in Global X Video Games & Esports ETF by 25.6% in the 2nd quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 7,397 shares of the company’s stock valued at $239,000 after buying an additional 1,506 shares in the last quarter.

