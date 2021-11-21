$154.03 Million in Sales Expected for Shift4 Payments, Inc. (NYSE:FOUR) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect that Shift4 Payments, Inc. (NYSE:FOUR) will report $154.03 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Shift4 Payments’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $142.80 million to $173.50 million. Shift4 Payments reported sales of $88.80 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 73.5%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, March 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Shift4 Payments will report full year sales of $526.40 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $524.90 million to $527.90 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $713.73 million, with estimates ranging from $674.30 million to $791.50 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Shift4 Payments.

Shift4 Payments (NYSE:FOUR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.10. Shift4 Payments had a negative net margin of 4.34% and a negative return on equity of 3.43%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.05) EPS.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on FOUR shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Shift4 Payments from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 15th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Shift4 Payments from $93.00 to $81.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Shift4 Payments from $95.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Shift4 Payments from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $93.44.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. EAM Investors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Shift4 Payments in the second quarter worth $1,618,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio bought a new stake in shares of Shift4 Payments in the second quarter worth $2,297,000. Sei Investments Co. grew its holdings in shares of Shift4 Payments by 254.6% in the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 13,111 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,229,000 after acquiring an additional 9,414 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in shares of Shift4 Payments by 76.6% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 201,305 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,866,000 after acquiring an additional 87,287 shares during the period. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Shift4 Payments by 2.9% in the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,718,272 shares of the company’s stock worth $254,756,000 after acquiring an additional 77,207 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.40% of the company’s stock.

FOUR traded down $3.50 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $58.28. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,944,568 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,089,337. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -57.14 and a beta of 1.78. The company has a current ratio of 8.27, a quick ratio of 5.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.99. Shift4 Payments has a 1 year low of $55.10 and a 1 year high of $104.11. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $74.65 and its 200-day moving average is $85.34.

Shift4 Payments, Inc (NYSE FOUR) provides integrated payment processing and technology solutions in the United States. Its payments platform provides omni-channel card acceptance and processing solutions, including end-to-end payment processing for various payment types; merchant acquiring; proprietary omni-channel gateway; complementary software integrations; integrated and mobile point-of-sale (POS) solutions; security and risk management solutions; and reporting and analytical tools, as well as tokenization, risk management/underwriting, payment device and chargeback management, fraud prevention, and gift card solutions.

