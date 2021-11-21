Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NCLH) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $590.03 Million

Equities research analysts expect that Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NCLH) will announce $590.03 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have issued estimates for Norwegian Cruise Line’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $644.00 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $536.30 million. Norwegian Cruise Line posted sales of $9.58 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 6,059%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, February 24th.

On average, analysts expect that Norwegian Cruise Line will report full-year sales of $803.30 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $696.80 million to $1.00 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $6.18 billion, with estimates ranging from $5.87 billion to $6.58 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Norwegian Cruise Line.

Norwegian Cruise Line (NYSE:NCLH) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported ($2.17) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.11) by ($0.06). Norwegian Cruise Line had a negative net margin of 2,158.84% and a negative return on equity of 74.83%. The company had revenue of $153.08 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $172.30 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($2.35) earnings per share. Norwegian Cruise Line’s revenue was up 2248.6% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on NCLH shares. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of Norwegian Cruise Line from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Citigroup began coverage on shares of Norwegian Cruise Line in a research report on Monday, October 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $39.00 price target for the company. Wedbush upped their target price on shares of Norwegian Cruise Line from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of Norwegian Cruise Line from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Berenberg Bank upped their target price on shares of Norwegian Cruise Line from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $31.92.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Norwegian Cruise Line by 3.1% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 39,063,140 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,148,847,000 after buying an additional 1,170,057 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Norwegian Cruise Line by 0.6% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,406,476 shares of the company’s stock worth $600,154,000 after buying an additional 124,170 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its position in Norwegian Cruise Line by 4.1% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,560,056 shares of the company’s stock worth $339,981,000 after buying an additional 458,992 shares during the period. Capital International Investors grew its position in Norwegian Cruise Line by 117.4% during the second quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 7,566,594 shares of the company’s stock worth $222,534,000 after buying an additional 4,085,970 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Norwegian Cruise Line by 5.8% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,639,047 shares of the company’s stock worth $194,922,000 after buying an additional 363,495 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.74% of the company’s stock.

NCLH traded down $0.49 on Tuesday, reaching $23.09. The company had a trading volume of 28,171,093 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,398,904. Norwegian Cruise Line has a 1 year low of $19.94 and a 1 year high of $34.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.54 billion, a PE ratio of -2.12 and a beta of 2.66. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.12. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $26.27 and a 200-day moving average price of $27.11.

Norwegian Cruise Line Company Profile

Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. engages in the provision of cruise travel services. It provides cruise experiences for travelers with itineraries in North America, Mediterranean, Baltic, Central America, Bermuda and Caribbean. It also offers an entirely inter-island itinerary in Hawaii. Its brands include Norwegian Cruise Line, Oceania Cruises, and Regent Seven Seas Cruises.

