Brokerages Expect Kingsoft Cloud Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:KC) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.19 Per Share

Analysts expect Kingsoft Cloud Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:KC) to post earnings of ($0.19) per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Kingsoft Cloud’s earnings. Kingsoft Cloud posted earnings of ($0.11) per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 72.7%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Wednesday, November 24th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Kingsoft Cloud will report full year earnings of ($0.64) per share for the current fiscal year. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of ($0.30) per share. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Kingsoft Cloud.

Kingsoft Cloud (NASDAQ:KC) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 24th. The company reported ($1.05) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.95) by ($0.10). Kingsoft Cloud had a negative net margin of 10.68% and a negative return on equity of 10.07%. The firm had revenue of $336.66 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $335.16 million.

Several equities analysts have commented on KC shares. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of Kingsoft Cloud from $50.00 to $42.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. Nomura Instinet reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $33.00 target price (down from $45.00) on shares of Kingsoft Cloud in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. Nomura lowered shares of Kingsoft Cloud from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $45.00 to $33.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Kingsoft Cloud from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $51.00.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in KC. Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new stake in Kingsoft Cloud during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its position in Kingsoft Cloud by 80.9% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 3,971 shares of the company’s stock worth $134,000 after buying an additional 1,776 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group boosted its position in Kingsoft Cloud by 43.6% during the 1st quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 3,551 shares of the company’s stock worth $140,000 after buying an additional 1,078 shares during the period. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al acquired a new stake in Kingsoft Cloud during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $214,000. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Kingsoft Cloud by 455.9% during the 2nd quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,532 shares of the company’s stock worth $222,000 after buying an additional 5,357 shares during the period. 29.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

KC stock traded down $0.47 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $21.08. The stock had a trading volume of 952,297 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,523,490. Kingsoft Cloud has a 52 week low of $20.80 and a 52 week high of $74.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.72 billion, a P/E ratio of -38.33 and a beta of 1.39. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $26.94 and a 200 day simple moving average of $30.89.

Kingsoft Cloud Company Profile

Kingsoft Cloud Holdings Limited provides cloud services to businesses and organizations in China. The company offers public cloud services to customers in various verticals, including game, video, AI, e-commerce, education, and mobile internet; enterprise cloud services to customers in financial service, public service, and healthcare business, and others.

