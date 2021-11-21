Moncler S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:MONRF) Short Interest Update

Moncler S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:MONRF) saw a large decline in short interest in October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 791,900 shares, a decline of 31.5% from the October 14th total of 1,155,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2,639.7 days.

Separately, Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Moncler in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $60.00.

MONRF stock traded up $1.24 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $76.91. The company had a trading volume of 152 shares, compared to its average volume of 548. Moncler has a 12-month low of $49.70 and a 12-month high of $78.05. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $69.48 and a 200 day moving average price of $68.22.

Moncler SpA designs, produces and distributes clothing for men, women and children under the Moncler brand name. It directly produces and distributes its own clothing and accessories collections through direct boutiques and exclusive department and multiband stores around the world. The company was founded by Renè Ramillon and Andrè Vincent in 1952 and is headquartered in Milan, Italy.

