Short Interest in Nuveen Senior Income Fund (NYSE:NSL) Declines By 32.2%

Nuveen Senior Income Fund (NYSE:NSL) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest during the month of October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 57,200 shares, a decline of 32.2% from the October 14th total of 84,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 650,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

NSL stock traded down $0.08 during trading on Friday, hitting $5.99. The stock had a trading volume of 171,123 shares, compared to its average volume of 578,155. Nuveen Senior Income Fund has a 1-year low of $4.95 and a 1-year high of $6.09. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $5.93 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $5.82.

Get Nuveen Senior Income Fund alerts:

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Investors of record on Monday, November 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.034 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 12th. This represents a $0.41 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.81%.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Platform Technology Partners acquired a new position in Nuveen Senior Income Fund in the second quarter valued at about $60,000. Nwam LLC grew its stake in Nuveen Senior Income Fund by 33.0% in the second quarter. Nwam LLC now owns 14,100 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $83,000 after acquiring an additional 3,500 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Nuveen Senior Income Fund in the third quarter valued at about $112,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new position in Nuveen Senior Income Fund in the third quarter valued at about $148,000. Finally, Integrated Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Nuveen Senior Income Fund by 11.9% in the second quarter. Integrated Capital Management Inc. now owns 28,596 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $169,000 after acquiring an additional 3,049 shares during the period.

About Nuveen Senior Income Fund

Nuveen Senior Income Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc It is managed by Symphony Asset Management LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in adjustable rate U.S dollar-denominated secured Senior Loans. Nuveen Senior Income Fund was formed on October 26, 1999 and is domiciled in the United States.

Read More: What is the float in trading stocks?

Receive News & Ratings for Nuveen Senior Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nuveen Senior Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.