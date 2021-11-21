Sterling Bancorp (NYSE:STL) Receives $26.86 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Shares of Sterling Bancorp (NYSE:STL) have received an average rating of “Buy” from the eight research firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $27.00.

Several research firms have issued reports on STL. Zacks Investment Research raised Sterling Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Saturday. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Sterling Bancorp from $28.00 to $31.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 22nd.

NYSE:STL traded down $0.55 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $26.25. 810,887 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,515,524. The company’s 50 day moving average is $25.42 and its two-hundred day moving average is $24.51. Sterling Bancorp has a twelve month low of $15.49 and a twelve month high of $27.48. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The company has a market capitalization of $5.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.04 and a beta of 1.58.

Sterling Bancorp (NYSE:STL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.52. Sterling Bancorp had a return on equity of 8.75% and a net margin of 34.84%. The firm had revenue of $246.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $252.31 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.45 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Sterling Bancorp will post 2.05 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 1st were paid a $0.07 dividend. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 29th. Sterling Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 14.97%.

In related news, CEO Jack L. Kopnisky sold 54,435 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.38, for a total value of $1,381,560.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 1.06% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Sterling Bancorp by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 17,888,967 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $443,467,000 after purchasing an additional 152,897 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in Sterling Bancorp by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 11,307,946 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $282,247,000 after purchasing an additional 158,503 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in Sterling Bancorp by 13.4% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 5,101,279 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $127,328,000 after purchasing an additional 603,300 shares in the last quarter. Versor Investments LP increased its holdings in Sterling Bancorp by 9.2% during the 3rd quarter. Versor Investments LP now owns 3,725,488 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $92,988,000 after purchasing an additional 314,030 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in Sterling Bancorp by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 3,604,870 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $89,978,000 after purchasing an additional 57,662 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.75% of the company’s stock.

Sterling Bancorp Company Profile

Sterling Bancorp operates as a financial and bank holding company of Sterling National Bank, which engages in the provision of commercial, business, and consumer banking products and services through its subsidiary. The company was founded in 1888 and is headquartered in Pearl River, NY.

