Brokerages Set Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) PT at $683.33

Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) has been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the twenty-six research firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $688.54.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on Adobe from $600.00 to $680.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Adobe from $660.00 to $680.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd. UBS Group boosted their price target on Adobe from $625.00 to $690.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $770.00 price target on shares of Adobe in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Finally, Guggenheim reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Adobe in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd.

In related news, CEO Shantanu Narayen sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $620.26, for a total transaction of $24,810,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Gloria Chen sold 42 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $659.63, for a total value of $27,704.46. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 11,831 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,804,082.53. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 44,155 shares of company stock worth $27,445,695 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Baldrige Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Adobe in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Key Financial Inc acquired a new stake in Adobe during the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. Atlantic Trust LLC acquired a new stake in Adobe during the 2nd quarter valued at $34,000. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Adobe by 857.1% during the 3rd quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 67 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Adobe during the 3rd quarter valued at $43,000. 81.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ ADBE traded up $17.41 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $688.37. The stock had a trading volume of 3,090,891 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,218,841. Adobe has a one year low of $420.78 and a one year high of $699.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 1.39. The stock has a market cap of $327.94 billion, a PE ratio of 56.94, a P/E/G ratio of 3.35 and a beta of 1.05. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $629.46 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $598.21.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, September 20th. The software company reported $3.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.01 by $0.10. Adobe had a return on equity of 35.95% and a net margin of 38.67%. The business had revenue of $3.94 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.90 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.12 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 22.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Adobe will post 10.52 earnings per share for the current year.

Adobe, Inc engages in the provision of digital marketing and media solutions. It operates through the following segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing. The Digital Media segment offers creative cloud services, which allow members to download and install the latest versions of products, such as Adobe Photoshop, Adobe Illustrator, Adobe Premiere Pro, Adobe Photoshop Light room and Adobe InDesign, as well as utilize other tools, such as Adobe Acrobat.

