Rocket Vault (RVF) Price Reaches $0.0651 on Major Exchanges

Rocket Vault (CURRENCY:RVF) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on November 21st. One Rocket Vault coin can now be bought for $0.0651 or 0.00000146 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, Rocket Vault has traded 7.8% higher against the dollar. Rocket Vault has a total market cap of $2.43 million and $1.03 million worth of Rocket Vault was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

EthereumX (ETX) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $50,850.52 or 0.78473148 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001680 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.08 or 0.00001805 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $42.12 or 0.00070656 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $44.44 or 0.00074550 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $53.97 or 0.00090542 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $4,347.30 or 0.07293401 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $59,417.89 or 0.99684443 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Rocket Vault Coin Profile

Rocket Vault’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 37,287,470 coins. Rocket Vault’s official Twitter account is @RocketVault_

Buying and Selling Rocket Vault

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Rocket Vault directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Rocket Vault should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Rocket Vault using one of the exchanges listed above.

